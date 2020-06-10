Former Idaho corrections officer accused of having sexual contact with prison inmate

A former Idaho Department of Correction officer was arraigned on Tuesday and charged with having an affair with an inmate at a state prison.

Miranda Ackerman, 29, is facing charges of having sexual contact with an adult inmate and unlawfully introducing contraband into the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, according to reports by the Idaho Statesman.

Ackerman allegedly gave the inmate explicit photos of herself during their one-month tryst that began in February, police said. IDOC officials alerted authorities of the suspected affair and Ackerman resigned in April ahead of the probe.

Sheriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr said Ackerman "had illegal sexual contact on more than one occasion with a male inmate who was working in the area of the prison where inmates get their hair cut."

She was interviewed by authorities and a warrant for her arrest was issued, Orr said.

Ackerman turned herself in to police and was booked at the Ada County Jail on Friday. She was later released on her own recognizance.