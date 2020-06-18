Ford to debut new Bronco SUV on OJ Simpson’s birthday; ex-wife's sister reacts: 'Are you kidding me?'

Ford is raising a few eyebrows for the peculiar release date of its new Bronco SUV: July 9, or the birthday of O.J. Simpson.

The Bronco is indelibly linked to O.J. Simpson, the former NFL player, who led police on a chase down a Los Angeles freeway in 1994 following the stabbing deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. The chase was watched on national TV by 95 million people.

Simpson was acquitted of the murder charges but was later convicted in 2008 for an armed robbery and kidnapping case. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison but was granted parole in 2017.

Tanya Brown, Nicole Brown’s sister, told the Detroit Free Press, she was dismayed by the announced release date of the all-new Ford Bronco.

“Is that on purpose?” Tanya Brown asked. “My first reaction was, ‘Are you kidding me? This is funny?’”

A Ford spokesman told the Press that the timing of the new Bronco’s release was “purely coincidental.”

The company did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Ford dropped the Bronco in 1996 amid allegations of safety issues and replaced it with the Ford Explorer. The new model is expected to be smaller than the one Simpson infamously rode in and start around $30,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.