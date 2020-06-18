First class truck? New Ford F-150 has a sleeper seat, report says

You can buy a Ford F-150 with a bed and a SuperCab today, but soon you might be able to get one with a bed in a SleeperCab. Not a cargo box, but an actual bed.

Reuters reports that the next-generation F-150 set to debut next week will be available with a lie-flat passenger seat, similar to those found on planes. An insider familiar with the feature told the news outlet that “you can basically live in the truck.”

Due to safety requirements, it’s not clear if someone would be able to use this type of seat in its fully-reclined position while the vehicle is in motion, but it could be used for taking a nap while parked or for overnight camping.

One thing the F-150 will feature that might work with it is an optional hybrid powertrain that comes with a generator to provide on-site power for accessories, which could potentially allow the climate control system to run off battery power for extended periods of time.

It won’t be much longer before we find out. The 2021 F-150 will be unveiled via livestream event on June 25 at 8 p.m. EDT.

