Florida's lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 12
Florida's lottery numbers for Cash4Life, Fantasy 5, and more
These Florida lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash4Life: 13-16-26-27-51, Cash Ball: 2
Double Play: 04-09-32-33-44-45
Fantasy 5: 07-20-30-31-34
Lotto: 08-13-31-35-43-51
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: $494,000,000
Pick 2 Evening: 1-3, FB: 3
Pick 2 Midday: 3-9, FB: 9
Pick 3 Evening: 9-9-4, FB: 3
Pick 3 Midday: 3-1-6, FB: 9
Pick 4 Evening: 6-1-2-3, FB: 3
Pick 4 Midday: 0-7-4-9, FB: 9
Pick 5 Evening: 0-2-3-4-5, FB: 3
Pick 5 Midday: 4-7-2-6-5, FB: 9
Powerball: 14-30-41-42-59, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 5
Estimated jackpot: $454,000,000