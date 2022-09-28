Florida zoos and aquariums closed in preparation for Hurricane Ian

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Residents and business alike have been preparing for the hurricane that is approaching the state of Florida, and the zoos and aquariums who call Florida home are no exception.

On Tuesday, many zoos like ZooTampa at Lowry Park and Zoo Miami remained closed in order to give the staff the time they needed to secure loose items and move animals to safety.

Zoo Miami shared a post to their Instagram informing the public of their storm preparation plans, stating that they were closing Tuesday and Wednesday so the "staff can concentrate on ensuring that the zoo and all of its residents are properly prepared should Hurricane Ian produce any significant wind and/or rain in our area."

Zoo Miami also shared that although they are not in a location of concern in regard to the hurricane itself, that strong wind and rain would possibly hit the area.

"Zoo staff will spend Tuesday storing any objects that may become airborne or vulnerable in strong winds as well as ensuring that all equipment (vehicles, generators, maintenance tools, etc.) are fueled and tested," the post continued. "Animals will be secured in their evening holding areas early on Tuesday with their diets and fresh water in preparation for what likely will be an extended period of what will hopefully only be inclement weather but ready for what may be worse."

There are also various aquariums like Florida Aquarium and Clearwater Marine Aquarium which have also closed their doors in order to properly prepare for Hurricane Ian.