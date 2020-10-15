Florida worker suspended for flying Trump flag from government truck

A Florida municipal worker is facing disciplinary action after being caught flying President Donald Trump’s reelection flag from his government truck.

As a consequence, Randall Willams, a construction project specialist for the Palm Beach County engineering department, was hit with a five-day suspension without pay.

The 61-year-old, who has been with the town government for more than two decades, was accused of flying a blue Trump flag out the driver side window of the truck earlier this month, according to The Ledger.

A nearby motorist took a picture of Williams in the act and forwarded to officials who identified Williams, The Palm Beach Post reported.

The move was said to be in violation of the county's rules against engaging in political activity during work hours.

In a staff memo obtained by Fox News, County Engineer David Ricks noted that "political activities during work hours and the use of public property or funds for political purposes is strictly prohibited" and is "cause for disciplinary action."

“During a heated political season such as the one we find ourselves in now, it is imperative to remember that political activities must be done outside of working hours,” the memo read.

The memo reiterated, "It is prohibited to utilize county property or equipment to display political signs or support. Employees cannot place political signs or other indications of political support on any County vehicles or equipment. "

The resident who spotted the truck told the Post in an email that Williams can support the president or any other candidate, but not by using a taxpayer-funded truck.

“Showing your political party, you can do it in your home, whatever, it’s your right,” Laurent Lesage said. “But on a county vehicle, I think it’s trying to do some provocation.”

Williams, who could not be reached for comment, could appeal his suspension.

Officials from Palm Beach County and the engineering department have not immediately responded to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

