Florida women outside Coyote Ugly bar seen tossing baby around 'like a toy' moments before fight breaks out

A Florida business's surveillance video showed a confrontation ensuing after two women allegedly tossed a baby around "like a toy" while they were drunk.

Sierrah Newell, 20, and Brianna Lafoe, 19, were both arrested and charged with child abuse in relation to an incident on Sept. 14 at the Coyote Ugly bar in Daytona Beach. An arrest affidavit states that officers received reports of two women throwing a child back and forth while standing four feet apart.

The report added that the women turned the child upside down as well.

A witness also said Lafoe threatened to hit her, then allegedly flipped the baby and turned him upside down by the ankles.

Daytona Beach Police Department officers watched a video recorded by a witness, which shows Lafoe swinging the baby up and down while over concrete, according to the affidavit.

Lafoe then allegedly hit the woman recording the incident.

The 19-year-old can be heard yelling to the crowd of people, "you shouldn't have been filming our baby."

Lafoe could be seen swinging the baby up and down before appearing to swing her hand at someone in the video.

According to the police report, the underage women were both intoxicated. The child was taken to a local hospital, where X-rays appeared to indicate a broken arm.

Lafoe was also charged with battery in the incident.

Surveillance video at Crazy John's Recreational Cannabis store captured most of the incident, according to FOX 35.

"It really breaks your heart to see a little one go through something like that," said Shawn Knapp, a manager at Crazy John's Recreational Cannabis.