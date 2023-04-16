Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida woman turns tables on armed ex who showed up to apartment, kills him with one shot

No charges have been filed in the case

By Emma Colton | Fox News
A Florida woman turned the tables on her armed ex-boyfriend who showed up to her home on Easter Sunday and shot him dead with her own gun, according to authorities.

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 3 p.m. Easter of a person shot at a duplex in the town of Bronson, authorities said. Officials arrived at the scene and found James Young, Jr., 40, dead on the floor inside the apartment. 

Investigators say Young had "a prior domestic relationship" with the unidentified woman living in the home, and traveled to the duplex armed with a gun to "confront" the woman. 

An attendee holds a Glock 9mm pistol during the National Rifle Association (NRA) Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas, on May 28, 2022.

An attendee holds a Glock 9mm pistol during the National Rifle Association (NRA) Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas, on May 28, 2022. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

The suspect and woman began to "struggle" after Young arrived, according to the sheriff’s office, but the woman was able to retrieve her own firearm. 

The woman was able to fire off one shot that struck Young on the chest and killed him. The woman fled to a neighbor’s home for assistance following the incident. 

A Levy County Sheriff's Office vehicle

A Levy County Sheriff's Office vehicle (Levy County Sheriff's Office/FB)

No one has been charged in the case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the investigation was ongoing and only in its early stages, as of last week. Authorities are calling on members of the public to come forward with any information they may have on the case. 

The Levy County Sheriff's Office in Bronson, Florida.

The Levy County Sheriff's Office in Bronson, Florida. (Google Maps )

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

The incident comes on the heels of an armed Florida dad in Gainesville rushing to his daughter’s apartment last month after the woman’s ex-boyfriend allegedly "physically assaulted her," according to police

The suspect returned to the woman’s apartment following the reported assault, and was met by the father, who fatally shot him once in the chest.