Florida woman shoots partner after alcohol-fueled argument over his snoring: deputies

Florida deputies say an alcohol-fueled argument over snoring resulted in a man being shot and wounded by his girlfriend.

The arrest affidavit in Brevard County court says Lorie Morin, 47, of Cocoa, Fla., was charged Friday with attempted murder and aggravated battery. She said the shooting was an accident.

Deputies found the victim Brett Allgood Wednesday night lying at the foot of the bed in a pool of blood, Brevard County deputy Randy Truitt said in the court papers. He was admitted to a hospital.

The court papers say Allgood showed up at Morin's home Wednesday with a bottle of rum, roses, candy and snoring strips.

Then as they were drinking the rum and playing cards, Allgood said they began arguing over Morin elbowing him the night before for snoring in bed.

“As Mr. Allgood was attempting to leave he heard a loud boom and woke up lying in a pool of blood with excruciating pain coming from his right armpit area,” Truitt wrote in the court filing.

Morin was jailed without bail, ​​​Fox 35 Orlando reported Friday.