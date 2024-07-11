Florida woman makes emotional return home from Turks and Caicos after ammo arrest

Sharitta Grier, a 45-year-old mother and grandmother from Florida, returned home Thursday for the first time since April, when she was arrested in Turks and Caicos for having stray bullets in the lining of her luggage.

A Turks and Caicos judge on Thursday morning handed down a 23-week suspended sentence for the fifth and latest American to be detained on the islands for having ammunition since February and ordered her to pay a $1,500 fine.

"I'm happy. I'm overwhelmed," Grier told reporters when she landed in Orlando on Thursday evening, saying she's most looking forward to spending time with her family and eating "good food."

She was one of five Americans arrested since February on the islands while coming home from their vacations for the same crime, including Bryan Hagerich, 39, of Pennsylvania; Ryan Watson, 40, of Oklahoma; Tyler Wenrich, 31, of Virginia; and Michael Lee Evans, 72, of Texas.

Grier does not expect to ever return to Turks and Caicos, though she said she was "very satisfied" with the outcome of her case.

Security found ammo in all five Americans' bags as they were traveling home from the islands. Now, all five have been allowed to return home after getting suspended sentences and being ordered to pay fines.

Grier was arrested in May for having stray bullets in the lining of her bag after she recently purchased a firearm for her own protection. She previously told Fox News Digital in May that her brother owns a store that she sometimes closes at night and wanted a firearm in case of an emergency.

"No intention to hurt anybody or anything. … I'm afraid of it myself. It's nothing to play around with," Grier said, adding that she "had no other reason" to own a gun other than for her own protection while closing her brother's store.

She added that she has never fired a gun in her life.

After her arrest, Grier temporarily lived in a rental home with Watson and Hagerich.

The trio spoke together with Fox News Digital via Zoom and shared how they had become friends over their weeks on the islands awaiting justice.

"It was important for her to have a room," Watson said of Grier at the time. "After hearing her story and what she went through, being shackled to a chair and having to sleep on the floor … it's heartbreaking. And we wanted to make sure that she had a safe place, a nice, comfortable bed to sleep in and have some privacy. There was no question, and it was a blessing for us to be able to bring Sharitta into the picture because we're all … a support system for one another. It's become a big family."