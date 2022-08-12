Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Florida woman drowned pet chihuahua in pool, live-streamed its body: sheriff

Erica Black is facing a count of felony animal cruelty in connection with the chihuahua's death

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WARNING: THE IMAGES BELOW ARE GRAPHIC

A Florida woman is facing a charge of felony animal cruelty after she was recorded drowning and beating her pet Chihuahua. 

In a video posted to social media on Thursday, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivy described 32-year-old Erica Black as a "sorry individual."

"This woman, Erica Black, is without question the most despicable excuse for a human being I've ever seen in my life," he said. 

The sheriff noted that Black was already in the county jail for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after she stabbed a 68-year-old man twice. 

FLORIDA K-9 CAPTURES BURGLARY SUSPECT AFTER DEPUTIES LOCATE STOLEN PICKUP TRUCK

  • Erica Black kills her chihuahua in the pool
    Image 1 of 4

    Video footage of the dog's October death (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

  • Florida woman kills pet dog in pool
    Image 2 of 4

    Video of the horrific Chihuahua drowning (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

  • The dog and its owner in the Florida pool
    Image 3 of 4

    Black and her dog in the pool caught on video (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

  • Erica Black attacks her dog
    Image 4 of 4

    Still images of Black's assault on the Chihuahua (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

However, Ivy said the video of Black killing "Sadie, "the dog, which Fox 35 reported was recorded in October of last year, was the most horrific thing he has ever seen in his life. 

"There is a special place in hell for this woman. Until she gets there, she's going to rot in our jail," the sheriff stated. 

While the first bond was set at $150,000, a judge gave her another bond of $15,000 for the assault.

The department did not release the full video of the incident – brought to them by Black's roommate – but the camera showed when she held the dog underneath the water for several minutes. 

Sadie is seen struggling before lifelessly floating in the pool. 

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA SCHOOL DISTRICT PLACES WARNING LABELS ON OVER 100 BOOKS

Black reportedly records the body of the Chihuahua, takes the dog, and slams it on the pool deck four different times. Two other dogs are seen watching Black.

According to Ivy, Black left the dog's body on the sofa for several days and went on a live stream, holding up the body. 

Erica Black's mugshot shared by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Erica Black's mugshot shared by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

"If I hear as much that she has a pet rock, I will lose my c--p because this woman doesn't deserve to have anything," he added. 

At the end of Ivy's remarks, he walked Black into the women's annex.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You know, usually when I'm walking people in, I have something to say to them. I'm disgusted by you," he told her.

Finally, Ivy said that Brevard County has zero tolerance for animal cruelty.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.