Florida woman drowned pet chihuahua in pool, live-streamed its body: sheriff

WARNING: THE IMAGES BELOW ARE GRAPHIC

A Florida woman is facing a charge of felony animal cruelty after she was recorded drowning and beating her pet Chihuahua.

In a video posted to social media on Thursday, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivy described 32-year-old Erica Black as a "sorry individual."

"This woman, Erica Black, is without question the most despicable excuse for a human being I've ever seen in my life," he said.

The sheriff noted that Black was already in the county jail for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after she stabbed a 68-year-old man twice.

However, Ivy said the video of Black killing "Sadie, "the dog, which Fox 35 reported was recorded in October of last year, was the most horrific thing he has ever seen in his life.

"There is a special place in hell for this woman. Until she gets there, she's going to rot in our jail," the sheriff stated.

While the first bond was set at $150,000, a judge gave her another bond of $15,000 for the assault.

The department did not release the full video of the incident – brought to them by Black's roommate – but the camera showed when she held the dog underneath the water for several minutes.

Sadie is seen struggling before lifelessly floating in the pool.

Black reportedly records the body of the Chihuahua, takes the dog, and slams it on the pool deck four different times. Two other dogs are seen watching Black.

According to Ivy, Black left the dog's body on the sofa for several days and went on a live stream, holding up the body.

"If I hear as much that she has a pet rock, I will lose my c--p because this woman doesn't deserve to have anything," he added.

At the end of Ivy's remarks, he walked Black into the women's annex.

"You know, usually when I'm walking people in, I have something to say to them. I'm disgusted by you," he told her.

Finally, Ivy said that Brevard County has zero tolerance for animal cruelty.