Florida woman chases off man who grabbed her waist, thrust against her on walking trail

A Florida woman fought back and chased off an unknown man who she said grabbed her waist from behind with his pants down and thrust against her while on a walking trail Monday night.

The attack occurred just before 9 p.m. on the Seminole Wekiva Trail near Eden Park Road in Altamonte Springs, according to an incident report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, whose name was withheld in the report, told deputies that she was listening to a podcast about the Supreme Court with the volume turned low enough to hear her surrounding when she suddenly felt her body pulled from behind.

"This guy literally had his pants pulled down, he came up behind me as I’m walking … and puts his arm around the front of my waist and yanks me toward the front of his body, and is basically humping me," the victim says in a 911 call released by the sheriff’s office.

"I chased him as far as I could and I almost got him," she says.

The unknown man had stowed a bicycle away underneath a bench and was able to grab it and peddle away before the victim could catch him, the sheriff's report said.

The victim said she was not injured in the attack.

"We’ve lived here for 15 years and never heard of anything like that happening around here. So that’s pretty disturbing," resident Russell Mavrides told FOX35 Orlando.

The victim described the suspect as being between 16 and 20 years old, with shoulder-length dark, curly hair, and wearing a white T-shirt, dark basketball shorts and dark shoes.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have increased patrols in the area and are working on active leads.

A similar incident happened on a Seminole County jogging trail last year.

In that case, a 22-year-old woman fought off then-19-year-old William Paul Stamper after he tackled her to the ground, made a sexual motion while on top of her and bit her on her back. Stamper was later arrested and charged with attempted sexual battery.