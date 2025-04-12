Expand / Collapse search
Florida woman charged with buying and selling human bones online: 'Wicked Wonderland'

Bones were proven to be real by experts, police say

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
A 52-year-old Florida woman was recently arrested after she knowingly bought and sold human bones online, police say.

Kymberlee Anne Schopper of Deltona was charged with trading in human tissue, according to the Orange City Police Department.

Schopper was released Friday from the Volusia County Jail on $7,500 bond.

Kymberlee Schopper, 52, is charged with trading human tissue.

Kymberlee Schopper, 52, is charged with trading human tissue. (Volusia County Jail )

Police received a report Dec. 21, 2023, about a local business selling human bones on Facebook Marketplace, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

Officers were sent images from the business's Facebook page, which allegedly advertised the disturbing items.

The Orange City business, "Wicked Wonderland," was selling on its website two human skulls for $90, a human clavicle and scapula for $90, a human rib for $35, human vertebrae for $35 and a partial human skull for $600, according to authorities.

human skull on a table

Selling human remains is illegal in Florida. (iStock)

Police took the human remains as evidence and submitted them for testing by a medical examiner, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

When asked about the products, a shop owner told authorities the shop sold human bones for years and did not know it was illegal in Florida, according to the report.

"She confirmed that the store had multiple human bone fragments, all purchased from private sellers, and mentioned she has documentation for these transactions but could not provide it at that moment," according to an arrest affidavit. "She described the bones as genuine human remains and delicate in nature."

Facebook logo with word Meta behind it

Kymberlee Anne Schopper allegedly bought and sold human bones on Facebook Marketplace. (Reuters)

However, Schopper, another one of the shop's owners, told police the bones were "educational models." 

Models can be sold legally in Florida, according to state law.

Experts found the cranium and the skull fragment were likely archaeological finds, some being more than 100 years old and others being more than 500 years old, FOX 35 reported.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.