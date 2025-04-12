Florida woman charged with buying and selling human bones online: 'Wicked Wonderland'

A 52-year-old Florida woman was recently arrested after she knowingly bought and sold human bones online, police say.

Kymberlee Anne Schopper of Deltona was charged with trading in human tissue, according to the Orange City Police Department.

Schopper was released Friday from the Volusia County Jail on $7,500 bond.

Police received a report Dec. 21, 2023, about a local business selling human bones on Facebook Marketplace, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

Officers were sent images from the business's Facebook page, which allegedly advertised the disturbing items.

The Orange City business, "Wicked Wonderland," was selling on its website two human skulls for $90, a human clavicle and scapula for $90, a human rib for $35, human vertebrae for $35 and a partial human skull for $600, according to authorities.

Police took the human remains as evidence and submitted them for testing by a medical examiner, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

When asked about the products, a shop owner told authorities the shop sold human bones for years and did not know it was illegal in Florida, according to the report.

"She confirmed that the store had multiple human bone fragments, all purchased from private sellers, and mentioned she has documentation for these transactions but could not provide it at that moment," according to an arrest affidavit. "She described the bones as genuine human remains and delicate in nature."

However, Schopper, another one of the shop's owners, told police the bones were "educational models."

Models can be sold legally in Florida, according to state law.

Experts found the cranium and the skull fragment were likely archaeological finds, some being more than 100 years old and others being more than 500 years old, FOX 35 reported.