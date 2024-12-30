Florida woman arrested after allegedly repeatedly stabbing boyfriend's dog: Deputies

A Florida woman was arrested on Sunday after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend’s dog several times, later telling authorities she "made a mistake," according to law enforcement officials.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Megan Lynn Mileskiewicz was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest.

The sheriff’s office said that, at about 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a 911 call in which a witness reported that a woman was repeatedly stabbing her boyfriend’s dog inside the home.

When deputies arrived at the home in Spring Hill, Mileskiewicz was not inside, but witnesses said she fled out the backdoor of the residence.

FLORIDA MAN ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTED TO ‘CLUB’ WIFE, STAB HIMSELF IN THE HEART ON CHRISTMAS DAY

After a brief search, deputies located Mileskiewicz hiding behind a tool shed in the backyard, face down on the ground and surrounded by shrubs.

Deputies reportedly ordered the suspect to crawl out of the bushes, though she refused and was ultimately removed from the hiding spot and taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office noted that the dog, a 2-year-old pit bull, sustained two lacerations between 2 and 3 inches long, near his backside.

PREGNANT WOMAN STABBED 14 TIMES IN FRONT OF YOUNG DAUGHTER OVER BAD PIZZA DELIVERY TIP: DEPUTIES

Neither injury was life-threatening, the deputies noted, but the wounds were still bleeding.

One witness reportedly told deputies that Mileskiewicz, without warning, became angry with the dog and armed herself with a pocketknife before attempting to stab the dog.

CAREER CRIMINAL, 31, ARRESTED FOR 35TH TIME — SEE HIS LIST OF OFFENSES

After allegedly witnessing Mileskiewicz stabbing the dog repeatedly, the witness called 911.

The sheriff’s office also said Mileskiewicz was read her Miranda Rights before she told investigators the dog was "bothering" her. She also allegedly told investigators she became upset and "made a mistake."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Court records show Mileskiewicz was arrested for animal cruelty and resisting arrest without violence. She was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, and her bond was set at $3,500.