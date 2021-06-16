Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida authorities respond to 2 shark attacks on same day

A 12-year-old boy and a 71-year-old man were each bitten by sharks

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Florida authorities responded to two separate shark attacks Monday as a busy summer kicked off. 

Volusia County officials responded to separate incidents in which a 12-year-old boy and a 71-year-old man were bitten by sharks. 

The boy, who was visiting from Cocoa Beach, was bitten in the right calf and transported to Halifax Health Medical Center. 

The man was standing in waist-deep water with his boogie board in New Smyrna Beach when the shark bit him on his right foot. He was treated at the scene. 

Volusia County Beach Safety rescued 15 people on Monday due to various incidents in the water, Click Orlando reported

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

