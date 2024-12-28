Expand / Collapse search
Florida train slams into fire truck, leaving firefighters, passengers injured

The cause of the crash in Delray Beach is under investigation

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Florida train crashes into fire truck, causing injuries Video

Florida train crashes into fire truck, causing injuries

Three firefighters and at least 12 passengers were hurt in the crash in Delray Beach on Saturday, officials said. (Credit: Michael Lamendola via Storyful / Arielle Schwartz via Storyful)

A high-speed Brightline train in Florida collided with a Delray Beach Fire Rescue ladder truck Saturday morning, leaving at least 15 people with injuries, including three firefighters. 

The firefighters were taken to a hospital in stable condition and the 12 passengers were transported with minor injuries, according to Delray Beach city officials. 

The crash happened at 10:45 a.m. in Delray Beach near E. Atlantic Avenue and Railroad Avenue.

Florida train crashes into fire truck, causing injuries

People check out the damage after a Florida train crashed into a fire truck, causing injuries, Saturday, in Delray Beach. (Michael Lamendola via Storyful)

Delray Beach is about 30 miles north of Fort Lauderdale. 

Brightline offers high-speed train service between Miami and Orlando, according to its website, with stops in Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.

Florida train crashes into fire truck, causing injuries

A crash involving a Brightline train in Florida caused injuries and delays Saturday. (Michael Lamendola via Storyful)

The Delray Beach Police Department, Brightline and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash. 

Florida train crashes into fire truck, causing injuries

People check out the damage after a Florida train crashed into a fire truck, causing injuries. (Michael Lamendola via Storyful)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Brightline for comment. 