Florida train slams into fire truck, leaving firefighters, passengers injured

A high-speed Brightline train in Florida collided with a Delray Beach Fire Rescue ladder truck Saturday morning, leaving at least 15 people with injuries, including three firefighters.

The firefighters were taken to a hospital in stable condition and the 12 passengers were transported with minor injuries, according to Delray Beach city officials.

The crash happened at 10:45 a.m. in Delray Beach near E. Atlantic Avenue and Railroad Avenue.

Delray Beach is about 30 miles north of Fort Lauderdale.

Brightline offers high-speed train service between Miami and Orlando, according to its website, with stops in Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.

The Delray Beach Police Department, Brightline and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Brightline for comment.