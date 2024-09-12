Train collides with military mobile artillery vehicle being hauled on a semi-truck



An oncoming freight train smashed into a semi-truck carrying what appeared to be an M109 Paladin Howitzer mobile artillery vehicle and damaged the street crossing Thursday afternoon in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

CALIFORNIA MAN CHOKED, ATTACKED FRONTIER AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS AFTER WEEKEND AT DISNEYLAND, DOJ SAYS

Jennifer Clinton and her son captured the crash on video while they were in their own vehicle, telling Fox News Digital, "My son's a little shook up, but yeah, we're okay," adding that "it was devastating to see" in person.

The eyewitness also told Fox that the 18-wheeler got stuck while attempting to drive over the train crossing, and the freight train that collided with the military vehicle eventually stopped.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Portions of the road were closed for an extended period of time due to the extensive damage to the intersection from the train crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Goose Creek Police, no one was injured. However, the man seen running out of the truck declined medical treatment.

No word yet on which unit the Howitzer belongs to, or the total damage done to the train, semi, and artillery vehicle.