Florida train carrying propane derails, officials detect no leaks

A train moving through Florida carrying propane derailed on Tuesday, but officials have not detected any leaks.

The train derailed on Tuesday in Manatee County, Florida. At least one of the derailed train cars was full of propane, the South Manatee County Fire Rescue told FOX 13.

Another one of the derailed train cars was also carrying propane, but remained on the tracks in an upright position. Four of the derailed cars were carrying sheetrock.

In total, five railcars and two propane tankers were involved in the derailment.

Officials said that thermal imaging of the derailment showed no leaks, and hazmat crews were monitoring the situation.

South Manatee County Fire Rescue Chief Robert Bounds said that there is no physical damage to the propane tankers.

"We have drones. We run the hazmat team for the county of Manatee and we were in the air with our drone which has thermal capabilities," Bounds said. "We were able to look at the tank and ascertain the levels of the tank from the outside, it’ll show up different colors if anything is actually leaking. There are no leaks. There are no actual physical damage to the tank other than the rollover, but there is no significant damage to it."

There have not been any evacuation orders given as a result of the derailment.

"With the aid of our drone technology, we are able to fly downstream and look on the other side of the tracks and there is a homeless camp over there," Bounds added. "We aren’t sure how many people. We couldn’t visualize that from the air. We did send MSO and some other teams down there to address the people out there and to address the potential danger, and we will monitor them as well in the event we have to evacuate."