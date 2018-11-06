'Soulless' teen who allegedly killed mom ‘top 3 sociopaths’ sheriff says he’s encountered: report



A Florida teenager, who allegedly strangled his mother to death last week over an argument about a bad grade, reportedly “showed no sign of remorse” and bragged about his attempt to cover up the crime, police said.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood described Gregory Ramos, 15, as one of the “top three sociopaths” he has ever encountered, according to ClickOrlando.com.

After strangling his 46-year-old mother, Gail Cleavenger, around midnight on Friday, Ramos loaded her body into a car and drove to a nearby church where he buried her body under a fire pit, police said.

Ramos staged a fake burglary with the help of two friends and called police Friday afternoon to say that his mother was missing, the station reported, citing police.

Chitwood told the station that Ramos' 911 call was "award-winning," and called the teenager a "soulless individual."

The teenager allegedly confessed to authorities about the killing and detailed the involvement of his friends.

"To watch how cold and callous and calculating he was, I think was probably the most shocking thing for all of us," Chitwood told the outlet. "No sign of remorse whatsoever."

During an interrogation with authorities, Ramos confessed to killing his mother and was “very proud of what he did,” Sgt. A.J. Pagliari told the outlet.

"He said 'I did a really good job staging everything,'" Pagliari added.

Ramos was charged on Sunday with first-degree premeditated murder and remains in jail, according to ClickOrlando.com

The two 17-year-old friends were charged with acting as accessories to first-degree murder, the outlet reported. Both are under supervised house detention and will wear ankle monitors.