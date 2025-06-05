Florida teacher, 28, accused of sending lewd photo to middle school student via social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida middle school teacher allegedly sent a nude image of herself to a 14-year-old student, authorities said.

Oliver Fell, 28, who taught at Carlos E. Haile Middle School in Brandenton, is charged with lewd conduct with a student by an authority figure and transmission of harmful material to a minor, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators launched a probe in March after the student reported the allegations on March 3 to a school resource deputy that Fell had been allegedly talking with the boy via Snapchat since December 2024.

She allegedly sent an explicit photo of her breasts to the student on Jan. 2. The allegations were reported to the School District of Manatee County and the sheriff's office.

"After obtaining a search warrant and receiving permission to access data from phones and social media accounts, detectives discovered evidence indicating that the communications led to lewd conduct involving the victim," the sheriff's office said.

Fell turned herself in to authorities on Monday after a warrant was issued for her arrest. She remains in custody on a $2,500 bond.

Irene Nikitopoulos, the principal at Carlos E. Haile Middle School, acknowledged the matter in a letter to parents.

She said it "took several weeks of investigation to confirm the allegations of the illegal communications" and that Fell was reassigned.

She said the district continues to cooperate with the investigation.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the school district.