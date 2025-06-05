Expand / Collapse search
Florida teacher, 28, accused of sending lewd photo to middle school student via social media

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A Florida middle school teacher allegedly sent a nude image of herself to a 14-year-old student, authorities said. 

Oliver Fell, 28, who taught at Carlos E. Haile Middle School in Brandenton, is charged with lewd conduct with a student by an authority figure and transmission of harmful material to a minor, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said. 

Investigators launched a probe in March after the student reported the allegations on March 3 to a school resource deputy that Fell had been allegedly talking with the boy via Snapchat since December 2024.

Oliver Fell mugshot

Oliver Fell, 28, who taught at Carlos E. Haile Middle School, allegedly sent a student a nude photo of herself.  (Google Maps / Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

She allegedly sent an explicit photo of her breasts to the student on Jan. 2. The allegations were reported to the School District of Manatee County and the sheriff's office.

"After obtaining a search warrant and receiving permission to access data from phones and social media accounts, detectives discovered evidence indicating that the communications led to lewd conduct involving the victim," the sheriff's office said. 

Fell turned herself in to authorities on Monday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.  She remains in custody on a $2,500 bond.

Empty classroom with no students

A traditional classroom with desks. (Getty Images)

Irene Nikitopoulos, the principal at Carlos E. Haile Middle School, acknowledged the matter in a letter to parents. 

She said it "took several weeks of investigation to confirm the allegations of the illegal communications" and that Fell was reassigned.

She said the district continues to cooperate with the investigation.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the school district. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.