Florida elementary school teacher placed on leave after attending 'white lie party' with 200 kids: Officials

An elementary school teacher in Florida was placed on leave after she attended a house party involving alcohol where around 200 kids were present, according to officials.

Karly Anderson, a teacher at Saturn Elementary School, allegedly attended a house party in January at the Coco Beach home of Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, the former principal of Theordore Roosevelt Elementary School, according to FOX 35. An arrest affidavit indicates that around 200 people attended the "white lie party," which is what was advertised on Snapchat. Students from several area schools attended the party.

According to police, marijuana use, underage drinking and fights were seen at the party. One kid was also seen with a gun at Brodigan's residence. Officials said one boy was "vomiting and shaking" in the yard.

Anderson, who was a former teacher at Theordore Roosevelt Elementary School, was reassigned to Saturn Elementary School after the incident. Brevard County Public School Board Member Matt Susin told reporters on Tuesday that Anderson was placed on administrative leave, calling her actions "deplorable" and "disgusting."

FLORIDA HOUSE VOTES UNANIMOUSLY TO KEEP GOLF COURSES, PICKLEBALL COURTS OUT OF STATE PARKS

Anderson was initially charged with felony child abuse, but prosecutors later reduced it to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication. Since her charges were reduced to a misdemeanor, she was allowed to continue her job teaching. She initially resigned from her job but then rescinded the resignation.

In police body camera video released by the Florida State Attorney's Office for the 18th Judicial Circuit, Anderson can be seen yelling at an officer.

FLORIDA AG TAKES 'VICTORY LAP' AFTER BLUE CITY SAYS IT WON'T VIOLATE SANCTUARY BAN

"What the f--- is wrong with them?" Anderson said after a police officer allegedly threatened to put her in handcuffs. "Coco beach has gone f----- mad and nasty."

"You know I'm a teacher, who the f--- …. who got put in that car?" Anderson added. "I was here hanging out at this party, I mean what the f---, what's wrong with them?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ashley Fernandez, a parent of a Saturn Elementary School student, said that Anderson shouldn't be near a school.

"I was livid because, honestly, the woman still hasn’t even gone to court," Fernandez told FOX 35. "This issue hasn’t been resolved at all and so, she has no place being inside of a school right now."

Mark Rendell, superintendent of the Brevard Public Schools, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital that Anderson's conduct was unacceptable.

"All employees are held to the highest standard of professional behavior, and BPS will continue to follow all policies and procedures to ensure a fair and thorough review of this new information. The teacher’s actions as seen on the footage were completely unacceptable and do not match the charges given and warrant a further investigation," Rendell said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Anderson and Hill-Brodigan.