Florida suspect jumps into river to evade police during dramatic pursuit

A Florida man jumped into a river to evade arrest after leading police on a pursuit across multiple counties over the weekend.

Oscar Dominique Leonides was in the St. Johns River for about an hour before being taken into custody Saturday night, a spokesperson for the Seminole County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35 Orlando.

An arrest report obtained by the TV station says the Orange County Sheriff's Office's helicopter was in pursuit of a stolen truck. The pursuit entered Seminole County, where deputies attempted to deploy "stop sticks" and pull the driver over, but the driver continued to speed and evade authorities.

Stop sticks eventually did the job on SR-415 to stop the vehicle, but Leonides got out and jumped into the river. The search and investigation had the roadway closed for an hour.

Leonides was taken into custody before being taken to the hospital, where he was determined to not be seriously hurt, deputies said. He was booked into jail on counts of fleeing, eluding police and for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Leonides also had an outstanding warrant from Lake County for alleged armed robbery and previously had his driving privileges revoked for fleeing and evading authorities, according to the report.