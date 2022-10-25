Two gang members arrested in Florida bar shooting that killed 1, injured 6: report

Two suspects wanted in a Florida bar shooting that killed one and injured six earlier this month were arrested in Texas, police say.

Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32, were both taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Tampa Police chief Mary O'Connor said. Both suspects were reportedly hiding out in a motel in Brownsville, Texas, with their girlfriends, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reports.

Both men are from Hillsborough County and are said to be gang members in the Latin Kings. Investigators believe the two men were in south Texas attempting to cross into Mexico to avoid arrest.

"As our downtown area changes and evolves and grows, we want the public and the community to know that the safety and security of our residents and visitors of the city of Tampa are a top priority," Chief O'Connor said during a news conference. "Our efforts and resources poured into this case are an example of that."

Bravo was first identified as one of two suspects at the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge on Oct. 9 by police.

A 30-year-old man visiting from California to attend a wedding in town was the victim killed. Six other adults were injured.

At the time, O'Connor confirmed the shooting started with a fight between two groups. After those involved in the fight were asked to leave, shots were fired outside the bar.

Tampa police are working with Texas authorities to extradite Clavel and Bravo.

Bravo faces one count of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder. He is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm as a felon, TPD said.

Clavel is facing a first-degree murder charge, investigators said.