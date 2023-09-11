Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Florida suspect arrested for allegedly posing as high schooler in Taveres: police

Adams reportedly lied to law enforcement about her age

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Florida police arrested a 21-year-old woman who allegedly posed as a high school student in August.

Taveres resident Dakota Marie Adams, 21, was charged with providing false information to law enforcement and trespassing on school property, according to an affidavit obtained by FOX 35 Orlando.

According to court documents, a school resource officer assigned to Tavares High School was alerted to Adams trespassing on school property at around 11:00 a.m. on August 25. When the officer approached Adams, the suspect said she was a 19-year-old senior.

Adams also allegedly said she didn't have her driver's license on hand, but the officer found it in her wallet. 

FLORIDA MAN SHOT, ARRESTED IN MICHIGAN AFTER ALLEGEDLY TORCHING 3 STATE POLICE CRUISERS

Dakota Marie Adams mugshot

Taveres resident Dakota Marie Adams, 21, was charged with providing false information and trespassing. (Lake County Sheriff's Department)

"It shall be known a tip was received by administration earlier in the morning [that] Dakota had already been on campus this morning," the affidavit read. "Assistant Principal Bryan Glass was able to find footage from the campuses' security cameras showing Ms. Adams was indeed present on campus wearing the same clothes as now."

Adams was arrested and booked into Lake County Detention Center on a bond of $6,000. 

FLORIDA SINKHOLE THAT SWALLOWED A MAN HAS REOPENED FOR 3RD TIME

Lake County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. Lake County Schools did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital reached out to Lake County Sheriff's Office for more information, but has not heard back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lake County Detention Center exteriors

Adams was arrested and booked into Lake County Detention Center. (Google Maps)

Florida police arrested a 21-year-old woman who allegedly posed as a high school student in August.

Taveres resident Dakota Marie Adams, 21, was charged with providing false information to law enforcement and trespassing on school property, according to an affidavit obtained by FOX 35 Orlando.

According to court documents, a resource officer assigned to Tavares High School noticed Adams trespassing onto school property at around 11:00 a.m. on August 25. When the officer approached Adams, the suspect said she was a 19-year-old senior.

Adams also allegedly said she didn't have her driver's license on hand, but it was in her wallet. 

FLORIDA MAN SHOT, ARRESTED IN MICHIGAN AFTER ALLEGEDLY TORCHING 3 STATE POLICE CRUISERS

"It shall be known a tip was received by administration earlier in the morning Dakota had already been on campus this morning," the affidavit read. "Assistant Principal Bryan Glass was able to find footage from the campuses' security cameras showing Ms. Adams was indeed present on campus wearing the same clothes as now."

Adams was arrested and booked into Lake County Detention Center on a bond of $6,000. 

FLORIDA SINKHOLE THAT SWALLOWED A MAN HAS REOPENED FOR 3RD TIME

Tavares High School exteriors

A resource officer assigned to Tavares High School reportedly noticed Adams trespassing onto school property. (Google Maps)

Fox News Digital reached out to Lake County Sheriff's Office for more information, but has not heard back.

Lake County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. Lake County Schools did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP