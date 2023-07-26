Florida suspect admits to shooting neighbors' dogs, killing 1: police

A Florida suspect was arrested for shooting two of his neighbors' dogs on Saturday night, police say.

Sorrento resident Sheldon Hayward, 65, was charged with one count of felon possession of a firearm and ammunition and two counts of animal cruelty.

Lake County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to a Sorrento home at around 9 p.m. on Saturday about an animal cruelty complaint. A woman told officers that Hayward killed her 13-year-old dog, Mary.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35 Orlando, the woman and her daughter let their dogs Mary and Miller – who was a service animal – out into their backyard. The family did not realized their gate was open at the time.

FLORIDA BURGLAR THWARTED BY ELDERLY HOMEOWNER WHO HELD HIM AT GUNPOINT: COPS

When the family couldn't locate the dogs, the mother and daughter went around looking for them. They told police that the dogs were not aggressive.

"When [the daughter] walked out of her residence, she heard one gunshot and did not know it was her neighbor shooting at her dogs," the affidavit said. "When the second victim walked over to the road, she observed her mother's dog on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head."

The first dog who was found, Mary, died from her injuries. Her body was reportedly found far away from Hayward's house.

SHOOTING AT FLORIDA BAR DURING PARTY LEAVES 5 WOUNDED, NO ARRESTS

Hayward also allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and her husband when they approached the dog's body.

The suspect reportedly admitted that he shot the dogs around five times from his porch. Hayward said the dogs were aggressive, but conceded that they did not growl or bark at him.

"The defendant stated that a group of dogs came over and were aggressive," the affidavit read. "According to the defendant, the dog jumped on his fence but did not grow[l] or bark at him. He attempted to frighten them with his shovel but they did not leave."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hayward was arrested and booked into Lake County Jail. Fox News Digital reached out to Lake County Sheriff's Office, but has not heard back.