Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida squatter arrested after homeowner returns from trip abroad

Ze’Moye Brown, 26, had allegedly been living in the home for several months while the owner had been away

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Army officer details getting squatter removed from home: ‘Very aggravating’ Video

Army officer details getting squatter removed from home: ‘Very aggravating’

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dahlia Daure shares what happened after she returned from active duty and found a squatter living in her Georgia home on 'Fox News Tonight.'

A Florida man suspected of squatting for months in the residence of a homeowner who was abroad has been arrested.

The homeowner told FOX Orlando he was in New Zealand, where his wife owns property, for seven months and became suspicious when he noticed his electric bill had increased. 

The Ocala Police Department said Ze’Moye Brown, 26, had been in the home for months. 

NEWSOM'S HOMELESSNESS INSANITY FAILS TAXPAYERS

Florida squatter arrested

Ze’Moye Brown, 26, allegedly squatted in a Florida home for several months, police said. (Marion County jail)

When the unidentified homeowner returned from his trip, he saw the door to the house ajar and trashed inside. No one was inside. He called authorities to report several stolen items, including a scooter, guns, tools and his social security card and deed to the house. 

He said he slept in a closet in case someone returned. 

"I open my eyes, and here’s this guy at the bedroom door, looking straight down at me," the homeowner said. "I freaked. I jumped up with my pistol and said, ‘Get the f--- out of my house!’"

The men then began arguing over who owned the house. Brown said the home had been vacant for three years and screamed at the homeowner to get out. The homeowner fired a shot into the floor and told Brown he would call the police. When officers arrived, they asked if he wanted to press charges. 

Florida squatter arrested after found by homeowner

Ze’Moye Brown, 26, allegedly squatted inside this Ocala, Florida, home, police said.  (WOFL)

"I said, ‘I don’t want the guy to go to jail. He reminds me of my son, in a way. Tall, skinny, too smart for his own good, and dumb as a bag of rocks at the same time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown was arrested earlier this month and is charged with trespassing of an occupied structure, drug possession and marijuana possession. He is being held on $3,500 bail, according to jail records. 

He is scheduled to appear in court July 11. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.