©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida to reimburse IN National Guard after soldiers sent to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away

Indiana National Guard will receive $130,000 from the state of FL

Associated Press
The Indiana National Guard says Florida will reimburse it about $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Sep. 28. The next day, Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.

On Friday, the day after they left, they were told to return home after "it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required," the Indiana National Guard said.

"The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama, and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard," Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry said Wednesday.