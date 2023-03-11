Expand / Collapse search
Florida red tide brings burning eyes, thousands of dead fish

Florida beaches are filling up with dead fish and coastal air is burning people's eyes, noses and throats due to red tide

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Florida red tide washes up hundreds of dead fish

A video shared by Suzanne Stoker shows dead fish washed up on the beach Tuesday in Fort Myers Beach.

Florida's southwest coast is experiencing a flare-up of toxic red tide algae, leading residents to complain about burning eyes and skin as thousands of dead fish wash along the shores of the Sunshine State's renowned beaches.

Nearly two tons of debris, mainly dead fish, were cleared from Pinellas County beaches and brought to the landfill, county spokesperson Tony Fabrizio told the Tampa Bay Times. About 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) of fish have been cleared from beaches in St. Pete Beach since the start of the month, Mandy Edmunds, a park supervisor with the city, told the newspaper.

Dead fish lay at the high tide line on Clearwater Beach on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Pinellas County, Fla.

Dead fish lay at the high tide line on Clearwater Beach on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Pinellas County, Fla. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

A health alert sign warns visitors to Sand Key Park of the presence of Red Tide in the surrounding water on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Pinellas County, Fla. 

A health alert sign warns visitors to Sand Key Park of the presence of Red Tide in the surrounding water on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Pinellas County, Fla.  (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Red tide, a toxic algae bloom that occurs naturally in the Gulf of Mexico, is worsened by the presence of nutrients such as nitrogen in the water. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) warns people to not swim in or around red tide waters over the possibility of skin irritation, rashes and burning and sore eyes. People with asthma or lung disease should avoid beaches affected by the toxic algae.

Red tide is observed near Pinellas County beaches off Redington Beach, Fla., during a flight with SouthWings volunteers on Friday, March 10, 2023. 

Red tide is observed near Pinellas County beaches off Redington Beach, Fla., during a flight with SouthWings volunteers on Friday, March 10, 2023.  (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

On Friday, the FWC reported that it had found red tide in 158 samples along Florida’s Gulf Coast, with the strongest concentrations along Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

"Bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) were present in 79 samples from Southwest Florida: 26 in and offshore of Pinellas County, eight in Manatee County, 27 in Sarasota County, five in Charlotte County, four in Lee County, eight in Collier County, and one offshore of Monroe County. We continue to use satellite imagery (USF and NOAA NCCOS) to help track this patchy event," the FWC shared. 

The latest sample map showed at least ten Pinellas County locations including Indian Rocks Beach, with red-level concentrations, which contain more than 1,000,000 cells per liter. Such concentrations can produce fish kills, discolored water, and respiratory symptoms in humans.

Fisherman are seen along the jetty at John's Pass Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 in Madeira Beach, Fla. 

Fisherman are seen along the jetty at John's Pass Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 in Madeira Beach, Fla.  (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Red tide is observed at Clearwater Beach, Fla., during a flight with SouthWings volunteers on Friday, March 10, 2023. 

Red tide is observed at Clearwater Beach, Fla., during a flight with SouthWings volunteers on Friday, March 10, 2023.  (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

As spring break approaches, many tourists are wondering how red tide will impact their Florida vacation. They can see the Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife most updated red tide reports here

The annual BeachFest in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, sponsored by a homeowners’ association, was canceled after it determined, with help from the city and the Pinellas County Health Department, that red tide likely would continue through the middle of next month when the festival was scheduled.

"Red Tide is currently present on the beach and is forecasted to remain in the area in the weeks to come," the Indian Rocks Beach Homeowners Association said in a letter. "It is unfortunate that it had to be canceled, but it is the best decision in the interest of public health."

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 