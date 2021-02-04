Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida police search for car stolen while carrying COVID-19 vaccine

The Plant City Police Department said it is searching for a man suspected of having stolen the the gray Hyundai Accent with 30 vials inside

Associated Press
close
Coronavirus pandemic: When will normal life return?Video

Coronavirus pandemic: When will normal life return?

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel answers parents’ questions on whether it’s safe to return to in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida police are investigating the theft of a car that was carrying $10,000 worth of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Plant City Police Department said Thursday that it is searching for a man suspected of having stolen the vehicle with 30 vials inside that had parked near a vaccination site in the city where Florida’s winter strawberries are harvested.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The police incident report says the gray Hyundai Accent had been left with the engine running and unlocked by a driver who worked for CDR Maguire, a contractor that had been providing vaccination scheduling and COVID-19 testing. The report does not mention the car had anything identifying it as an official health or company vehicle.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Police said the driver had gotten out of the car to ask for instructions on where to go, news outlets reported. Police have said the 21-year-old driver is not considered a suspect.

The incident report said the doses, a cooler and the compound agent were stolen, but it is not clear how the vaccines were being stored. It also was unclear if the car was targeted because it was carrying vaccine.

Your Money