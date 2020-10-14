Armed robber fires gun in Florida store, tells clerk, 'The next one's for you'

Police in Florida released a dramatic video on Tuesday that they said shows an armed-robber confront a convenience store worker, fire off a shot and tell the woman, "The next one's for you."

Deputies posted a video on social media. They said the incident occurred just before 11 p.m., on Saturday at a Shell gas station in Valrico, Fla., located 15 miles east of Tampa.

"DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN? #teamHCSO is searching for the suspect seen in this video threatening a convenience store worker at gunpoint, firing a round inside the business, and running away with stolen cash," according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

In the video, the unidentified robber was seen yelling at the clerk to open the register. The woman responded that she couldn't and didn't have the keys to the safe.

Seconds later, the man, who was wearing a face mask, pointed the weapon directly in the face of the convenience store worker and declared her to be lying.

"I'm not lying!" the female worker said.

"Open it now!" the suspect responded.

"I can't open it now! I don't care what you gotta do to me," she added.

The robber accused the clerk of stalling before he fired a single round through a display shelf. The clerk, "in fear for her life" opened the register, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said the suspect removed an undisclosed amount of money and ran out of the store toward an unknown vehicle.

As he was leaving, the man was heard in the video telling the clerk, "you have a good day"

"You won't go too far," she responded, calmly.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said that deputies are working to identify the masked gunman and urge anyone with more information to "come forward 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘶𝘴 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘶𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘰𝘧𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘴."

"𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘨𝘶𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘢𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘵," added Chronister. "𝘞𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘬 𝘮𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘧𝘦𝘭𝘵 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢 𝘨𝘶𝘯 𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘦𝘳, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘴𝘰 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘵 𝘢𝘵 𝘢 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺 𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘧 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘢 𝘧𝘦𝘸 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘵 𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘺."