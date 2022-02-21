Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida police fatally shoot man at wedding reception who allegedly assaulted guests, attacked officers: cops

The family of the man shot by police identified him as, Daniel Patrick Knight, 39, saying he was the uncle of the bride

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wedding reception in the Orlando area erupted into pandemonium Saturday night when a man allegedly assaulted guests and attacked two responding police officers, leading one officer to fatally shoot him, according to authorities. 

The shooting occurred at the new Winter Park Library and Events Center in Winter Park, which opened in December. The family of the man shot by police identified him as, Daniel Patrick Knight, 39, saying he was the uncle of the bride.

"He was a kind gentle soul, and his only crime committed that night was drinking and having a good time with his family," the family told FOX 35 Orlando in a statement. "He is not a drinker and works 16-hour shifts nearly every day to support his family. His niece's wedding was the first day he was able to come out and celebrate in a long time."

FLORIDA WOMAN ALLEGEDLY STABBED HUSBAND 140 TIMES, FRACTURED SKULL WITH MEAT CLEAVER: POLICE SAID

(Daniel Patrick Knight. (Provided by family))

Officers responded to a disturbance call about 9:40 p.m. at the venue in the city's historic district, according to the Winter Park Police Department. The caller told dispatchers that Knight was assaulting guests at the reception. 

"On arrival, one of the officers began speaking with the subject when the officer was physically attacked by the subject, leaving the officer unconscious and on the ground," the department said, according to FOX 35. 

Police said Knight then physically attacked a second officer as a crowd started to form. During a physical altercation, police said the second officer shot Knight, who was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

FLORIDA RESIDENT RETURNS HOME TO FIND 3 PEOPLE, 2 DOGS DEAD: POLICE

Both officers involved in the shooting were also taken to the hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They were later released. 

Police did not identify either officer, and it was unclear how many people attended the reception or what sparked the original disturbance.

The officer who fired the shot at Knight has been placed on administrative duty as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigates the shooting. 

In their statement, the family claims Knight was not attacking guests and was unarmed. They called the shooting "unjustified," according to FOX 35. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are working with a lawyer and the FDLE to get the entire truth out," the statement added. 

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money