Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida nurse pleads guilty to replacing fentanyl with saline

FL nurse who previously worked at outpatient center faces up to 10 years in prison

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A nurse who previously worked at a Florida outpatient surgical center has been convicted of stealing fentanyl and replacing the powerful pain medication with saline.

Catherine Shannon Dunton, 54, pleaded guilty Tuesday to tampering with a consumer product in Fort Pierce federal court, according to court records. She faces up to 10 years in prison at a June 27 hearing.

According to court records, Dunton worked from September 2021 to April 2022 as a circulating nurse at The Surgery Center at Jensen Beach, about 45 miles north of West Palm Beach.

LOS ANGELES MUSIC MOGUL LINKED TO MIAMI BEACH HOTEL DEATH

A Florida nurse pleaded guilty to replacing fentanyl with saline at an outpatient surgical center she previously worked at.

A Florida nurse pleaded guilty to replacing fentanyl with saline at an outpatient surgical center she previously worked at. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Center employees performing an inventory noticed the missing drugs, and video surveillance was used to identify Dunton as a suspect, officials said.

Beginning in February last year, prosecutors said Dunton took vials of fentanyl and injected it into herself. To avoid detection, she replaced the narcotic painkiller from nearly 450 vials with saline solution, and then returned the adulterated vials to the center for use during outpatient surgical procedures, investigators said.

Prosecutors had arranged for a Food and Drug Administration anesthesiologist to testify that surgery patients receiving diluted fentanyl was not safe. Inadequate pain control can also lead to an elevated risk of heart attack or stroke in vulnerable patients, officials said. Also, tampering with the vial presented a risk of contamination, which could lead to infection during or after the surgical procedure.