Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant

Family of 22-year-old Alana Sims says she was woman found dead in Tampa, Florida

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The mother found lying dead in a residential street of a Tampa, Florida, neighborhood near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside has been identified by her family as 22-year-old Alana Sims.

Sims’ family told FOX13 Tampa that the 22-year-old mother was five months pregnant and would have celebrated her 23rd birthday on Feb. 13.

The body of a woman was found shortly after 10 p.m. Monday in the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in the Easton Park subdivision in New Tampa. Police responded and found a sleeping male toddler in a car seat inside a Ford EcoSport SUV and the body of a deceased adult woman lying next to the vehicle.

Sims' son, who was found unharmed, was "her everything," her mother told the station.

PHOENIX PARK TEMPORARILY CLOSED AFTER MORE HUMAN REMAINS FOUND FOLLOWING HIKER'S DISCOVERY OF SKULL

Alana Sims, 22, was the woman found dead in a residential street in Florida's New Tampa neighborhood on Monday night, her family said. 

Alana Sims, 22, was the woman found dead in a residential street in Florida's New Tampa neighborhood on Monday night, her family said.  (Handout via FOX13 Tampa WTVT)

"She shouldn't have to die young," Sims’ mother said, remembering her as "a lovable soul." 

"And everybody should know that, you know, your loved ones, you want to keep them close because you just don't know," she added.

Homicide detectives with the Tampa Police Department were actively investigating the woman's death. Police have yet to publicly identify her.

Homicide detectives with the Tampa Police Department were actively investigating the woman's death. Police have yet to publicly identify her. (Tampa Police Department)

While investigators have released few details surrounding the woman’s death, police said she had signs upper body trauma. Police have yet to confirm the woman’s identity.

Police were speaking to neighbors about the incident following the discovery of the body.

Police were speaking to neighbors about the incident following the discovery of the body. (FOX13 Tampa WTVT)

Homicide detectives were actively investigating the incident and speaking with neighbors early Tuesday. 

FLORIDA DRIVE-BY SHOOTING VEHICLE FOUND, POLICE HAVE ‘VERY PROMISING’ LEADS ON SUSPECTS AFTER 11 WOUNDED

One neighbor told the station that they heard multiple "pop" sounds that appeared to be the sound of gunshots recorded on an outdoor camera, however the footage did not capture what happened to the woman.

A mother in her 20s was found lying dead in a residential street in New Tampa next to an SUV where her toddler was asleep inside on Monday night.

A mother in her 20s was found lying dead in a residential street in New Tampa next to an SUV where her toddler was asleep inside on Monday night. (FOX13 Tampa WTVT)

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or share a tip through TIP411, accessible through the TampaPD app.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Easton Park subdivision is located near I-75 in New Tampa, a neighborhood in Hillsborough County popular for its multiple golf courses including Pebble Creek Golf Club.