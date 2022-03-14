Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida mother, daughter arrested after ‘kill list’ found on teen's phone, sheriff’s office says

The girl's mother was arrested after deputies searched their home and allegedly found cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and 'deplorable living conditions'

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida student was arrested last week over an alleged "kill list," while her mother was taken into custody on unrelated charges, authorities said. 

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said the 14-year-old West Gate K-8 student in Port St. Lucie was arrested after authorities found a "kill list" on the teen’s phone. Fox News is not naming the student because she's a minor.

"After an anonymous tip on Tuesday afternoon, school faculty notified deputies of a list of eight juveniles’ names on the student's phone that was labeled as a ‘kill list,’" Chief Deputy Brian Hester said. "The parents of these juveniles have been contacted."

ALLIGATOR INTERRUPTS FLORIDA SCHOOL'S SWIM TEAM PRACTICE

During the investigation, deputies searched the girl's home and while they didn't find any weapons, they allegedly found evidence of "deplorable living conditions," authorities said. The sheriff's office also alleges that cocaine and drug paraphernalia were "in plain view," at the residence. 

As a result, the girl's mother, Brooke Lynne Hinkle, 40, was arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office. 

Brooke Lynne Hinkle, 40, the girl's mother, was arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Brooke Lynne Hinkle, 40, the girl's mother, was arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia (St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)

"We are committed to providing a safe learning environment for our children and continue to work diligently with St. Lucie Public Schools to do so," added Hester. "It is also imperative for parents to provide a safe home environment for their children and to talk to their children about the dangers of written and verbal threats in school settings as well as the consequences of their actions."

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester (St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF CALLING 911 TO HAVE METH TESTED FOR AUTHENTICITY, AUTHORITIES SAY

The girl was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice for processing. Hinkle was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and held on a $6,250 bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We continue to have a positive working relationships with the Sheriff's Department and both have the same goal in mind of keeping students and staff safe," St. Lucie Public Schools said in a statement, according to West Palm Beach's WPTV-TV.

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money