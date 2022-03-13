Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man accused of calling 911 to have meth tested for authenticity, authorities say

Thomas Eugene Colucci purchased methamphetamine from a man he met at a local bar but he found it inferior, suspecting it was bath salts, deputies said

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man is accused of calling 911 last week to request that the methamphetamine he recently purchased be tested for authenticity, deputies said.

Thomas Eugene Colucci called 911 from a Spring Hill home around 7 p.m. Thursday after he purchased methamphetamine from a man he met at a local bar, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Friday. Colucci said he had tested the meth, but he suspected it was low quality or perhaps not meth at all, but actually bath salts.

When deputies arrived at the home, Colucci told them that he was an experienced drug user who used methamphetamine in the past and "knew what it should feel like."

ARMY FOOTBALL PLAYER AMONG 7 HOSPITALIZED AFTER OVERDOSES ON FENTANYL-LACED COCAINE

Colucci told deputies upon their arrival that he was an experienced drug user who knew what using methamphetamine should feel like

Colucci told deputies upon their arrival that he was an experienced drug user who knew what using methamphetamine should feel like (Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

"Evidently, the substance Colucci had recently purchased did not provide the expected sensation, hence the call to 9-1-1," the sheriff's office said. 

Colucci told deputies he wanted the methamphetamine tested because he didn't want others to purchase the "fake" meth from the person who sold it to him. He wanted deputies to "put the person in trouble" for selling dangerous drugs, though he was unable to provide a name or contact information for that person, authorities said. 

Colucci took out two small baggies -- each containing a white crystal-like substance -- and handed them over to the deputy. The deputy then performed a field test on a sample from each of the baggies, which tested positive for methamphetamine, the sheriff's office said. 

WEST POINT CADETS INVOLVED IN FLORIDA SPRING BREAK FENTANYL OVERDOSE

Thomas Eugene Colucci is accused of calling 911 around 7 p.m. last Thursday, authorities said

Thomas Eugene Colucci is accused of calling 911 around 7 p.m. last Thursday, authorities said (Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrested Colucci, who complained of chest pain while in the back of a patrol vehicle. After being medically cleared by a physician at a local hospital, he was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center.

Colucci was charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $7,000.

"If you, or someone you know, have doubts about the authenticity of any illegal narcotics you have on-hand or have obtained from another person, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to provide this service, FREE of charge," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spring Hill is about 80 miles west of Orlando. 

Strokes among young methamphetamine users tend to be deadlier than strokes among young people in general, the review found.

Strokes among young methamphetamine users tend to be deadlier than strokes among young people in general, the review found. (Credit: iStock)

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money