Florida mom calls cops, threatens to blow up school after given a traffic ticket waiting to pick up child

A Florida mother waiting to pick up her child from school was arrested after she threatened to beat up the principal and warned police she would blow up the school in response to receiving a traffic ticket.

Tiffanimarie Pirozzi, 29, was issued the citation outside a school in south Brevard County by a school resource officer on October 5. She was then given a trespass warning for causing a disruption, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman was told she would need to make arrangements to have someone else pick up her child from school, but she "didn’t take too kindly to that," Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote on Facebook.

She tossed the trespass warning out of her car window, called the school principal and threatened to "punch and beat her butt" if she was not given permission to pick up her child from school.

When Pirozzi realized her threat to the principal was unsuccessful, she decided to call 911 to see if the police would respond to her threat.

"I need someone to meet me at the school and if someone don’t help me get my child, I will blow this bitch up!" she told the dispatcher.

Following Pirozzi's threats, the school was forced into a lockdown until it was determined that she did not pose a risk to students or staff.

"While I can’t be sure about how the voting will go, I can tell you that I think there is like zero chance that Tiffanimarie Pirozzi is going to be voted ‘Mother of the Year’ at her child’s school, after she threatened to beat up the principal and then blow up the school itself!!" Ivey wrote.

Pirozzi was then taken into custody on a $22,500 bond and booked at the Brevard County Jail. She faces charges of fleeing and eluding police, operating a vehicle without a valid license, disturbing a school function and falsely reporting a bomb.

She was released on Oct. 7 and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.

"Folks it’s real simple, our teachers and school staff have a hard enough job these days without having someone threaten to harm them or our schools!!" Ivey said. "There are mature ways to deal with something that you may not like, but threatening to harm a school administrator or the school itself is not going to be tolerated in Brevard County!!"