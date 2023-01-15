Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man wearing ankle monitor arrested for burglary and grand theft: reports

Suspect was out on bond and wearing an ankle monitor for previous charges in Broward County

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A Florida man wearing an ankle monitor after posting bond for pending charges was arrested this week for burglary and grand theft, according to reports.

Joshua Reed, 19, was ordered by the Broward County Court to wear a GPS ankle-worn monitor for a pending case in Palm Beach, after posting bond for charges of grand theft auto.

A man out on bond and wearing an ankle monitor went on a crime spree and allegedly burglarized a home and stole a vehicle, according to reports.

ABC station WPLG in Miami, Florida reported that Reed was in a Miami-Dade County court on Thursday for additional charges.

Surveillance video from Jan. 7 allegedly shows Reed with others outside of a home near Dante Fascell Park in South Miami.

One of the members of the group is seen using a rock to break a hurricane resistant glass door, WPLG reported, as a family was asleep inside.

Once inside, detectives said, the "crew" located a Mercedes-Benz with a key fob, and tried to get keys to a parked Bentley.

Detectives told WPLG that the crew wears dark-colored clothing whenever they burglarize homes, and while Reed is in custody, the rest of the individuals are still being sought.

The Miami-Dade police did not immediately respond to inquiries seeking additional information about the incident and charges.

Reed has been charged with eight counts of burglary, two counts of first-degree grand theft, two counts each of second- and third-degree grand theft of a vehicle, armed grand theft of a vehicle and criminal mischief.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.