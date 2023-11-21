Florida man throws package of Oreos at wife while arguing over empty coffee maker: officials

A Florida man allegedly threw a package of Oreo cookies at his wife while the two were arguing over their empty coffee maker.

Deputies wrote in an affidavit that John Sandoval, 70, was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly threw the package of Oreo cookies at his wife while the two argued over their coffee maker that had no water in it, according to FOX 35.

According to Lake County Sheriff's deputies, the couple, who has been married for over 40 years, got into a verbal argument while sitting at a table.

At some point, Sandoval allegedly became "aggressive" and threw the package of Oreo cookies at her chest, which caused her to fall.

ARIZONA MAN ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF KILLING OLDER BROTHER IN WAKE OF 'REPEATED PHYSICAL ALTERCATIONS'

Sandoval also placed his hands on her throat while she was on the ground, deputies said, adding his airways weren't restricted.

The woman's daughter urged her mother to file charges in the incident, which wasn't until the next day.

MAN ARRESTED IN FLORIDA ROAD RAGE INCIDENT THAT STARTED WITH A TOSSED CUP OF COFFEE: DEPUTIES

Deputies wrote that they didn't observe any "obvious injuries" on the woman.

When interviewed by detectives, Sandoval allegedly admitted to picking up the package of cookies and throwing it at her, but didn't have any recollection of grabbing her throat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sandoval was charged with felony domestic battery on a person 65 years or older.