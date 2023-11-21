Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida man throws package of Oreos at wife while arguing over empty coffee maker: officials

The Florida man became 'aggressive' before throwing the Oreos, deputies allege

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Florida man jumps into canal to evade arrest, deputies ask ‘What are you doing?’ Video

Florida man jumps into canal to evade arrest, deputies ask ‘What are you doing?’

Phillip McGraw allegedly punched a neighbor in the face during an argument before authorities were called to the scene. Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

A Florida man allegedly threw a package of Oreo cookies at his wife while the two were arguing over their empty coffee maker.

Deputies wrote in an affidavit that John Sandoval, 70, was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly threw the package of Oreo cookies at his wife while the two argued over their coffee maker that had no water in it, according to FOX 35.

According to Lake County Sheriff's deputies, the couple, who has been married for over 40 years, got into a verbal argument while sitting at a table.

At some point, Sandoval allegedly became "aggressive" and threw the package of Oreo cookies at her chest, which caused her to fall.

ARIZONA MAN ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF KILLING OLDER BROTHER IN WAKE OF 'REPEATED PHYSICAL ALTERCATIONS'

John Sandoval in a booking picture

Deputies wrote in an affidavit that John Sandoval, 70, was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly threw the package of Oreo cookies at his wife while the two argued over their coffee maker, according to FOX 35. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Sandoval also placed his hands on her throat while she was on the ground, deputies said, adding his airways weren't restricted.

The woman's daughter urged her mother to file charges in the incident, which wasn't until the next day.

MAN ARRESTED IN FLORIDA ROAD RAGE INCIDENT THAT STARTED WITH A TOSSED CUP OF COFFEE: DEPUTIES

Deputies wrote that they didn't observe any "obvious injuries" on the woman.

When interviewed by detectives, Sandoval allegedly admitted to picking up the package of cookies and throwing it at her, but didn't have any recollection of grabbing her throat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sandoval was charged with felony domestic battery on a person 65 years or older.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.