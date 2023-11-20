Man arrested in Florida road rage incident that started with a tossed cup of coffee: deputies

A Florida man is facing three felony charges after being involved in a road rage incident that started with a tossed cup of coffee, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest report, officials said the whole ordeal began at a Chick-fil-A when the suspect, Donovan Matthews, 36, of Palm Coast, got into an altercation with a man and woman in another vehicle.

The report stated that one of the parties involved in the argument threw a cup of "cold" coffee at Matthews before leaving the business.

Deputies say Matthews then followed the man and woman in his car and intentionally struck their vehicle.

Following the collision, deputies say both parties exited their vehicles near the intersection of Diandra and Palm Coast Parkway.

Deputies say Matthews continued the argument before attempting to hit the woman in the face, but the man from the other party intervened and moved in to defend her. This then caused Matthews and the man to end up on the ground in a fight where Matthews repeatedly hit him, the report said.

According to the authorities, Matthews is charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated battery and assault.

