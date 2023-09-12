Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida man plows stolen excavator into Walmart, police say

Jesse Charles Smith, 47, allegedly took out power poles during joyride in Gainesville, Florida

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A Florida man was taken into custody Monday night after authorities say he wreaked havoc with a stolen excavator before plowing into a Walmart.

Jesse Charles Smith, 47, drove the stolen heavy machinery through a storage unit in the 2700 block of SW 40th Boulevard before taking a joyride around southwest Gainesville, the Gainesville Police Department said.

Smith allegedly took out power poles along the streets before finally smashing the excavator through the wall of a Walmart in the 2900 block of SW 42nd Street.

Police shared photos on social media of the damage that the excavator caused during the suspect’s alleged joyride around Gainesville.

    Smith plowed the stolen excavator through the wall of a Walmart in Gainesville, Florida, authorities said. (Gainesville Police Department)

    No injuries were reported during the incident, authorities said. (Gainesville Police Department)

Police said no injuries were reported in either incident.

Jesse Smith allegedly damaged a storage unit with the heavy machinery before taking out nearby power poles, police said. (Gainesville Police Department)

It was unclear from where the excavator was initially stolen.

Jesse Smith was booked into the Alachua County Jail. (Gainesville Police Department)

Smith is facing numerous charges including grand theft, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing and damage property - criminal mischief, according to online Alachua County jail records.