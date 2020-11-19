Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Pack of wild dogs that killed Florida man remain on the loose

Animal Control officials are trying to round up the canines

By Julia Musto | Fox News
A 65-year-old Florida man found dead in Jackson County this week had been mauled by a pack of stray dogs, according to local police

Donald Ray Allen's body was found on the side of a road in the Bascom area near the Alabama state line.

Allen was reportedly out for a walk when he was attacked, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

"Upon completing a thorough investigation, it was determined that the subject had been walking in the roadway when he suffered life-threatening injuries from an animal attack," the Sheriff's Office said. "The injuries are believed to have been caused by a pack of stray dogs roaming in the area."

Authorities said that Animal Control is setting up traps in the area to capture the canines.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jackson County investigators at 850-482-9624 or Animal Control at 850-718-0021. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.