Pack of wild dogs that killed Florida man remain on the loose

A 65-year-old Florida man found dead in Jackson County this week had been mauled by a pack of stray dogs, according to local police.

Donald Ray Allen's body was found on the side of a road in the Bascom area near the Alabama state line.

FLORIDA TEENS BRAGGED ABOUT KILLING VICTIM THEY LURED FOR SEX, SHERIFF SAYS

Allen was reportedly out for a walk when he was attacked, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

"Upon completing a thorough investigation, it was determined that the subject had been walking in the roadway when he suffered life-threatening injuries from an animal attack," the Sheriff's Office said. "The injuries are believed to have been caused by a pack of stray dogs roaming in the area."

Authorities said that Animal Control is setting up traps in the area to capture the canines.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jackson County investigators at 850-482-9624 or Animal Control at 850-718-0021.