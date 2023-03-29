Expand / Collapse search
Alabama police 'charge' elusive pony Ginuwine with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

Pony led police on 'low-speed foot pursuit' through driveways, backyards before his 'capture'

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Alabama officer's attempt to capture escaped pony Video

Alabama officer's attempt to capture escaped pony

The Tuscaloosa Police Department attempts to corral an adventurous pony dubbed "Ginuwine" that escaped in the night.

An Alabama police department was not horsing around after they arrested and charged an adventurous pony that got loose and trotted around the city at night. The department charged the pony, which they playfully dubbed "Ginuwine," with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after corralling it following a two-hour ordeal.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department received a call around 10 p.m. on March 20 about a small pony hanging out in the Alberta City suburb of Tuscaloosa.

"He was extremely unwilling to go with the officers at first, and not at all interested in the pizza crusts or peppermints they offered," the department said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

Three officers "engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit" with Ginuwine, who trotted up and down residents' driveways and backyards for nearly two hours.

"He eventually allowed himself to be caught, and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies," the department said.

In the body camera footage, law enforcement are seen attempting to corral the escaped pony and catch him with a lasso.

"Not gonna lie, this is the best problem tonight," one officer is heard jokingly saying.

Ginuwine led Tuscaloosa Police Department personnel on a chase for nearly two hours.

Police released a "mugshot" of Ginuwine, indicating that the pony was "charged" with third-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

Despite his bond being set at $800, officers gracefully allowed the pony to be free but were searching for his owner.

Ginuwine was eventual brought in on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

"He’s in a safe place now, and we’ve arranged a permanent home in case we don’t find his owners," the department said.

Several days later, the pony's owners were located. Ginuwine's real name is Knight, and he's approximately 4 years old.

Ginuwine/Knight will now live at the Therapeutic Riding of Tuscaloosa (TROT), where he's been since his arrest.

The pony, named "Ginuwine" by Tuscaloosa police, has been identified as 4-year-old Knight.

Ginuwine/Knight will provide riding therapy for children and adults with disabilities at TROT.

"TROT has been AMAZING since taking our phone call in the middle of the night and caring for him since. The nonprofit organization will keep him at their farm in Cottondale, where they offer riding lessons as therapy for children and adults with disabilities," the department said in a Facebook post.

All "charges" against Ginuwine/Knight have been dismissed.

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 