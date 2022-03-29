Expand / Collapse search
Florida man guilty of daughter's starvation death denied chance to visit dying mother

Aleman was denied his request to visit his mother out of prison without prejudice

A Florida man who pleaded guilty on March 31, 2021, to the starvation death of his daughter was denied a request to visit his dying mother. 

Alejandro Aleman, 44, filed an emergency furlough via his attorneys to see his mother with terminal colon cancer. The judge denied the four-hour furlough request without prejudice. 

Alejandro Aleman pled guilty to his young daughter's starvation death. 

Alejandro Aleman pled guilty to his young daughter's starvation death.  (Florida Department of Corrections)

Aleman is currently serving a 20-year sentence at the Florida Department of Corrections for starving his 13-month-old daughter in 2016. Baby Tayla was found weighing nine pounds at birth and only seven pounds when she died. Tayla had suffered from a severe diaper rash and a black eye, according to investigators. 

The child was found at the Aleman's Loxahatchee Acreage apartment home that investigators described as being in "deplorable living conditions."

Aleman pleaded to a lesser charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child, while his ex-wife, Kristen Meyer, accepted a plea deal. She is currently serving 23 years in prison with four years credit for time served. 

