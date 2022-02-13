Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man accused of throwing family's puppy against wall, blinding it, police say

A veterinarian who treated the animal said it suffered serious head trauma and would be permanently blind

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida man was arrested Friday after he allegedly threw a family's 14-week-old puppy against a wall while babysitting, according to reports. 

The suspect, identified as Willie Earl Capehart, 62, was supposed to be watching the puppy and two children at a residence in the St. Petersburg area when the kids heard a loud bang and the sound of a door slamming from another room, according to St. Petersburg police.

The children entered the room to find the puppy appeared to have been thrown in a corner, with blood visible on the wall, FOX 13 of Tampa Bay reported. 

FLORIDA MAN CONFRONTS MOM'S ALLEGED KILLER DECADES LATER: ‘YOU CAN’T DIE AND BURN IN HELL FAST ENOUGH'

Willie Earl Capehart, 62, of St. Petersburg, is accused of throwing a family's puppy against the wall.

Willie Earl Capehart, 62, of St. Petersburg, is accused of throwing a family's puppy against the wall. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

According to an arrest report, the animal was vomiting, having accidents, and was unable to move.

An emergency veterinarian who treated the puppy said it suffered serious head trauma and would be permanently blind, according to the station. 

Authorities said Capehart was under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the alleged incident and left the children alone afterward.

FLORIDA MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING BROTHER 5 DAYS AFTER PRISON RELEASE, SHERIFF SAYS

The dog's owner, who is also the children's guardian, said she planned to press charges against Capehart, FOX 13 reported. 

She also told police that the children shouldn’t have been left alone, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Capehart, of St. Petersburg, faces charges for animal cruelty and child neglect, WFLA-TV reported

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money