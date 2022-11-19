Florida man charged with murder after allegedly beating another man to death with baseball bat

Florida police have arrested a man and charged him with first degree murder after he allegedly beat another man to death with a baseball bat

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in Oldsmar, Florida, on Friday afternoon after receiving reports that a man had been beaten with a baseball bat, WTVT-reported.

After arriving on the scene, authorities say they found 52-year-old Bryan Merriam lying face down after appearing to have suffered head trauma.

Merriam was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities say they have placed 50-year-old Ramon Hernandez under arrest as a result of the incident.

An investigation determined that Hernandez arrived at Merriam’s residence with a metal baseball bat believing that his girlfriend was hiding inside Merriam’s home.

Hernandez is believed to have approached Merriam and struck him in the head with the bat multiple times before fleeing.

Hernandez turned himself in to police custody an hour later.

Detectives say that Hernandez claimed to have hit Merriam the first time in self-defense and multiple times after that out of anger.

Hernandez, who was not injured, is facing first degree murder charges and the investigation is ongoing.