Florida man booted from Hooters before bizarre residential rampage thwarted by armed homeowner: cops

A Florida man accused of disrupting a Hooters restaurant before trying to break into a home in Lee County was arrested after the homeowner opened fire on the man, police say.

Hugh McMenamin, 44, was arrested last week after he tried to break into a home in Cape Coral, leaving a path of destruction in his wake, according to local outlets. A police report states that earlier in the evening last Friday, McMenamin allegedly refused to leave a Hooters restaurant location, causing a ruckus before allegedly targeting a local home for a break-in, Wink News reported.

McMenamin reportedly approached the residential Cape Coral home, and knocked down portions of the house’s 6-foot fence surrounding the property before kicking in the front door.

FLORIDA SHERIFF RELEASES VIDEO OF ARMED HOME INTRUDERS FLEEING WHEN INTENDED VICTIM FIRES BACK WITH RIFLE

Amid the attempted home break-in, McMenamin allegedly dropped his mother’s debit card on the property’s driveway.

FLORIDA MAN SENTENCED TO 55 YEARS IN PRISON FOR STABBING FELLOW TRUCKER

McMenamin also tried to break in through a home’s window.

The homeowner, however, was armed and fired shots at the suspect, Wink News reported. McMenamin was arrested shortly after and charged with criminal mischief, property damage, and burglary of an occupied structure, his booking records for Lee County show.

ARMED FLORIDA MAN CONFRONTS SQUATTER WHO TOOK OVER HOUSE WHILE HE WAS OVERSEAS: POLICE

McMenamin is accused of causing roughly $3,000 in damage to the home, Wink News reported.

Records show McMenamin has been arrested a handful of times before this year, including in June 2023 for violating his parole, and in 2021 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He remains in police custody as of Sunday. Fox News Digital reached out to the Cape Coral Police Department Sunday for additional comment on the arrest.