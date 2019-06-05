Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Odd News
Published

Florida man arrested after allegedly pouring ketchup on sleeping girlfriend: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Florida man was arrested on domestic battery charges Sunday for allegedly dousing his sleeping girlfriend with a bottle of ketchup because he thought she was having an affair, according to court records.

Officers responded to a home in Pinellas Park early Sunday where they found a woman “covered in ketchup,” a police report said.

Peter Wagman has been charged with a count of misdemeanor domestic battery. 

Peter Wagman has been charged with a count of misdemeanor domestic battery.  (Pinellas County Jail)

The woman’s boyfriend – identified in a police report as 37-year-old Peter Wagman – denied the condiment attack despite having “ketchup on the right side of his pants."

FLORIDA MAN SLAPPED GIRLFRIEND WITH CHEESEBURGER, KICKER HER DOWN STAIRS: POLICE

Police said the woman “woke up to ketchup being poured on her by the defendant as the defendant was yelling ‘that’s what you get, b----.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wagman was released from county jail Monday. He has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor domestic battery. A judge ordered Wagman to have no contact with the victim. Her identity was not released.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.