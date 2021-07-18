Florida man arrested after crashing through airport gate, getting into Coast Guard plane cockpit: sheriff

A Florida man faces multiple charges after he allegedly drove through a security gate at a Tampa-area airport and got into the cockpit of a Coast Guard C-130 airplane on Saturday morning, officials said.

Hamilton Moreno, 36, is accused of leading deputies on a chase across a runway at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport before 5 a.m. ET in a vehicle that had been reported stolen the night before, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Moreno was arrested after he crashed through a Coast Guard security gate, left the car in a hangar and climbed into the empty C-130, the sheriff’s department said.

The suspect was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding, trespassing, grand theft auto, habitual traffic offender, burglary, and two counts of criminal mischief.

His bond was set at $24,150.

