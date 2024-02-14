Florida man allegedly carjacks grandmother, pens four-page apology letter: police

A Florida man is accused of carjacking his 77-year-old grandmother – and then penning a four-page letter apologizing for the incident.

Alan Aspinwall was arrested and charged with unarmed carjacking, domestic battery on a person 65 years of age or older, and theft from a person 65 years of age or older.

According to an affidavit, obtained by FOX 35, Aspinwall allegedly carjacked his grandmother on Feb. 6

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said that at 10:15 p.m. authorities responded to a home in Leesburg, Florida after reports of battery and theft.

When they arrived, Aspinawall's grandmother said that her grandson asked her to unlock her car, so he could grab something from the trunk.

When she walked outside to make sure the car was unlocked, Aspinwall allegedly ripped the keys from her hands and pushed her to the ground in the driveway.

After he stole the keys, he got in his grandmother's car, and fled the scene, the affidavit said.

Deputies said that the 77-year-old woman had injuries consistent with her statement, including a small cut on her finger, a laceration on the top of her hand, and another on her forearm.

Police took Aspinwall into custody later that day, and he denied having any involvement in the theft of his grandmother's car, the affidavit said.

"The defendant stated multiple times that he felt remorseful for what happened but would not provide any information regarding the incident itself. The defendant continued to deny involvement; however, the defendant wrote a four-page ‘apology letter’ to the victim," the affidavit obtained by the local station said.

In a four-page letter, Aspinawalls thanked his grandmother for "always forgiving him."

"Dear Grandma: First and foremost you are the most beloved person in the whole world coming from me and everyone else. I want to apologize for not being the young man you raised. … You are my everything. … I'm truly sorry for the negative events that's been going on in my life, my mind has been so in the gutter. … Thank you for always forgiving me even if I'm wrong," the letter said, in part.

Aspinwall said that when he comes home from prison, he promises he "will be the great example of a loving father and loving grandson."

"Tell (my son) that his daddy was wrong. Tell him to always respect his grandma," Aspinwall wrote.

Aspinwall also said he was sending his car key to his grandma and asked her to ensure she locked his car.

The sheriff's office said that Aspinwall was already wanted for an exposure charge. He now added a carjacking charge and theft and battery on a person over 65.

His grandma said she thinks his addiction problems led to this situation.