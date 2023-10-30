Florida man accused of pulling gun on trooper in slow-moving traffic

State police in Florida have arrested a man they say pulled a weapon on an off-duty trooper during a traffic jam.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday on SR-570, also known as Polk Parkway, near milepost 18, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

The trooper, who was in civilian attire with family members in his personal vehicle, was caught in slow-moving traffic when the driver of a red Chevy pickup truck "became agitated and began focusing his attention on the trooper," FHP said.

The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Matthew Timothy Reiter, allegedly drove alongside the trooper's vehicle as traffic cleared, and he was speeding up, slowing down, yelling and using hand gestures.

The trooper ignored Reiter until he allegedly "displayed a compact style firearm, eventually pointing the weapon at the trooper."

Following the flashing, the trooper contacted fellow officers to report the incident. Several troopers responded to the area, but were not able to find Reiter.

Reiter returned home to Auburndale, where troopers were already waiting for him. He was placed under arrest by troopers who located five different firearms in his possession, FHP said.

Reiter was charged with three counts each of unlawful display of a weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon.