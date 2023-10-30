Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida man accused of pulling gun on trooper in slow-moving traffic

Florida troopers located suspect at his home, recovered several firearms

Pilar Arias
Published
State police in Florida have arrested a man they say pulled a weapon on an off-duty trooper during a traffic jam.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday on SR-570, also known as Polk Parkway, near milepost 18, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said. 

The trooper, who was in civilian attire with family members in his personal vehicle, was caught in slow-moving traffic when the driver of a red Chevy pickup truck "became agitated and began focusing his attention on the trooper," FHP said.

The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Matthew Timothy Reiter, allegedly drove alongside the trooper's vehicle as traffic cleared, and he was speeding up, slowing down, yelling and using hand gestures. 

FHP recovered firearms Polk County

FHP shared this photo of firearms they say they were recovered from the suspect at his home. (Florida Highway Patrol)

The trooper ignored Reiter until he allegedly "displayed a compact style firearm, eventually pointing the weapon at the trooper."

Following the flashing, the trooper contacted fellow officers to report the incident. Several troopers responded to the area, but were not able to find Reiter.

Florida Highway Patrol cruiser

The Florida Highway Patrol trooper involved was off duty, and not in a patrol vehicle during the incident. (Sam Navarro/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Map of Florida

The suspect returned home to Auburndale, where troopers were already waiting for him and placed him under arrest. (Google Earth)

Reiter returned home to Auburndale, where troopers were already waiting for him. He was placed under arrest by troopers who located five different firearms in his possession, FHP said. 

Reiter was charged with three counts each of unlawful display of a weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon.